India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members

  • Jun 26 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in that country, sources said.

The diplomat has been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities who live in "constant fear of religious persecution", the sources said.

Four incidents of attacks on Sikh community members have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these incidents, they said.

"India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports," said a source.

"It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution," the source added.

