India tells UK govt to be careful with comments

India has conveyed to the UK's Liz Truss-led government that its leaders should refrain from making comments that could hamper bilateral relations, as the two sides seek to rescue a free trade deal that is facing multiple hurdles.

London resorted to damage control after the new British Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s recent comment that the trade deal would lead to increased immigration from India cast a shadow on the negotiations for the proposed agreement.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday that Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government is keen to have stronger trading relations between the UK and India.

New Delhi conveyed to the top echelons of the UK government that any comment like the one recently made by the British Home Secretary could queer the pitch at a time when officials of the two sides are trying to end the stalemate in the negotiations for the deal.

Modi and Truss’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, had earlier this year set Diwali as deadline for concluding the India-UK trade deal.

But with the Diwali just about 10 days away, officials of the two sides are finding it difficult to work out a comprehensive deal while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK is also uncertain.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami is coordinating New Delhi’s engagements with the British government to bring the negotiations back on track.

Doraiswami had a brief interaction with Truss during an event in London. He sought “her guidance to build the very special India-UK partnership in trade, investment, defence and through the #LivingBridge”, according to his tweet. He also had a discussion with Cleverly at the same event where Braverman was present.