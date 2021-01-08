India tests Covid-19 vaccine delivery systems for second time

India on Friday conducted a second dry run to test the readiness of its vaccine delivery systems with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressing confidence on vaccinating the entire population against Covid-19 after prioritising risk groups.

Hospitals, NGOs, healthcare workers participated in the exercise across districts by simulating the actual vaccine administration event using dummy vaccines.

District magistrates across the country monitored various stages of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and the actual vaccination at the planned session site across all districts, except those that were part of the first drill on January 2.

“In the next few days, also in the near future, we should be able to give this vaccine to our countrymen prioritising those who are at risk in public and private sectors. The government has already made known the scheme of things,” the Union Health Minister said in Chennai, where he reviewed the dry-run of the vaccination drive.

He said the Centre has started a new Co-WIN digital platform to track particulars of potential vaccine beneficiaries and also issue electronic certificates to them.

During the dry run, over 25 health workers received dummy vaccines at each site to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the dry run would give policymakers an idea on areas that need improvement that need to be fixed before the actual vaccination drive begins.

"There are still some areas in the overall system where we need to improve efficiency in terms of data updation, delivery of SMS and training the local staff for inoculation,” Tope said in Mumbai.

In Rajasthan, the vaccination drill was carried out at 102 vaccination centres.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said a total of 2,550 health workers participated in the second vaccination dry run held all over the state.