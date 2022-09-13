India to assume G20 Presidency, host summit in September 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host United States President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other G20 leaders in New Delhi for the 18th summit of the bloc on September 9 and 10 next year.

India will take over the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1 this year – just after the 17th summit of the bloc, which will be held in Bali and hosted by the South-East Asian nation’s President Joko Widodo on November 15 and 16.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Tuesday formally announced the dates of the next year’s G20 summit. It said that while India’s priorities for its G20 presidency from December 2021 to December 2022 were in the process of being firmed up, ongoing conversations were revolving around inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth, LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment), women’s empowerment and digital public infrastructure.

New Delhi is keen to focus on tech-enabled development in areas ranging from health, agriculture and education to commerce, skill-mapping, culture and tourism, climate financing, circular economy, global food security, energy security, green hydrogen, disaster risk reduction and resilience, developmental cooperation and multilateral reforms.

India will also focus on stressing cooperation to fight against financial crimes during its G20 presidency, according to the press release issued by the MEA.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union. The summits are also attended by representatives of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, International Labour Organization, Financial Stability Board and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The G20 nations account for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

New Delhi decided to invite Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as the guest countries, in addition to the G20 members, to the summit next year. It will also invite the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Asian Development Bank in addition to the regular international organizations, according to the press release issued by the MEA.