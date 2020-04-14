India to be part of global trial of new potential coronavirus treatment

India would be part of a global trial of a new COVID-19 medicine that has shown promise in its first evaluation. Nearly two-thirds of coronavirus patients recuperated when treated with the experimental anti-viral drug, remdesivir.

Being developed by Gilead Sciences Inc., it was originally designed for Ebola patients.

But when people hospitalised with severe COVID-19 infection were treated with this medicine, clinical improvement was observed in 68 per cent of patients (36 of 53 individuals), a team of researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine last Friday.

The patients were administered 200 mg of the medicine intravenously on day 1, followed by 100 mg daily for the remaining 9 days of treatment.

Since it was a limited trial, a bigger examination would now be carried out under the supervision of the World Health Organisation before Remdisivir is used by the doctors to treat novel coronavirus patients.

One of the arms of the WHO-backed Solidarity trial would be to test the new drug. "ICMR would be participating in the trial," a senior official told DH.

"From the current trial, it is impossible to definitively say whether the drug is efficacious. The drug appears to have some benefit. A meaningful conclusion can be drawn only when systematic clinical studies are conducted. A lot is not known about the drug. Therefore, it is better not to talk too much about it as a Remidesvir as a drug to treat COVID-19," commented a doctor who does not want to be identified.

Other arms of the WHO's Solidarity trial are to test the efficacy of anti-malarial medicines like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine; a cocktail of two HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir; and that same combination plus interferon-beta, an immune system messenger that can help cripple viruses.

The anti-HIV drug was used successfully by doctors in Jaipur to treat an elderly Italian patient. However, ICMR has discouraged widespread use of tbe therapy in the absence of click trial data and left it to individual doctors to decide.

"Until there is sufficient evidence, WHO cautions against physicians and medical associations recommending or administering these unproven treatments to patients with COVID-19 or people self-medicating with them," the global health body said in a statement.