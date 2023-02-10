India to drop Covid tests for travellers from China

India to drop pre-departure Covid tests for travellers from China, other countries

The random testing of 2 per cent of all travellers landing in India will continue

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 12:06 ist
The random testing of 2 per cent of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated February 9 to the civil aviation ministry. Credit: PTI Photo

India will drop the pre-departure Covid test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday, the health ministry said, as Covid-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.

Also Read — Govt considers pandemic preparedness centre in Bengaluru

The random testing of 2 per cent of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated February 9 to the civil aviation ministry.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
China
Singapore
India
India News

What's Brewing

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 