India to drop pre-departure Covid tests for travellers from China, other countries

India will drop the pre-departure Covid test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday, the health ministry said, as Covid-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.

The random testing of 2 per cent of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated February 9 to the civil aviation ministry.