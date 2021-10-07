India to grant tourist visas from Oct 15: Check details

India to grant tourist visas from October 15: Check details

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2021, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 18:04 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will begin granting Tourist Visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15. Tourist visas for passengers arriving in India on flights 'other than chartered aircraft' will be allowed from November 15.

However, tourists and carriers bringing them into India must adhere to all Covid-19 protocols laid out by the government.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
tourists
Tourism
Visa
MHA

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 