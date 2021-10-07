India to grant tourist visas from October 15: Check details

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will begin granting Tourist Visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15. Tourist visas for passengers arriving in India on flights 'other than chartered aircraft' will be allowed from November 15.

However, tourists and carriers bringing them into India must adhere to all Covid-19 protocols laid out by the government.

