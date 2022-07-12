India to have new envoys in Japan, UK, 3 other nations

India to have new envoys in Bangladesh, UK, Japan, Canada, South Korea

Seasoned diplomat Pranay Verma is set to be appointed as India's new high commissioner to Bangladesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 22:06 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Seasoned diplomat Pranay Verma is set to be appointed as India's new high commissioner to Bangladesh, considered an important posting in view of fast expanding bilateral ties.

Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and currently serving as India's envoy to Vietnam, will succeed incumbent Vikram Doraiswami in Dhaka, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

Doraiswami is set to assume charge as Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

The overall ties between India and Bangladesh witnessed a major expansion during his tenure that began in October 2020.

High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar retired from service on June 30.

The people cited above said Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George is likely to be appointed as the new envoy to Japan, considered another key position as cooperation between the two countries have assumed greater significance in the last few years.

The incumbent in Japan, Sanjay Verma, is being appointed as high commissioner to Canada. The post is lying vacant after Ajay Bisaria retired last month, the sources said.

George earlier served as ambassador of India to Switzerland.

Neeta Bhushan, currently serving as additional secretary in the Central Europe division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be the new envoy to New Zealand.

India's current envoy to New Zealand, Muktesh Pardeshi, is set to be back at the headquarters of the MEA in New Delhi.

It is learnt that India's Consul General to Chicago Amit Kumar is set to be appointed as the new ambassador to South Korea.

Kumar will succeed Sripriya Ranganathan in Seoul.

India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Nepal Namgya C Khampa is likely to be appointed as the new envoy to Kenya. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

 