India to host Clean Energy Ministerial in July 2023: Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh

India will host the 14th edition of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) in 2023 during which it would like to reunite, strengthen and energise global community through an interactive, insightful, practice actions leading to achieve the goals towards a clean energy, Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced here on Friday.

The CEM would be held possibly around July 2023 and is expected to be attended by ministers from scores of countries and top corporate leaders along with academicians and thought leaders.

“We will be hosting the Clean Energy Ministerial 2023 where we would like to reunite, strengthen and energise global CEM community through an interactive, insightful practice actions; and thus finally which lead us to achieve the CEM mission goals,” Dr Singh announced on the last day of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial being held in this American City.

Also Read | First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Jitendra Singh

He said that the CEM would be held in India possibly around July 2023.

Informing the delegates that India will be taking over G-20 presidency from December 2022, Singh said that India is ready to welcome all of them from across the globe to explore not only the clean energy options, but also the cultural heritage and diversity of India.

“That will be an opportunity for all of you to be there and for us to host you. In the energy transition working group of G-20, we will be discussing issues ranging from technology gaps at low cost financing for energy transition to national security, through low carbon and just transition pathways,” Singh said.

At a separate event “GCEAF International Collaboration to Accelerate the Clean Energy Transition”, Dr Singh said Global Clean Energy Action Forum Mission Innovation members have showcased many exciting and ambitious announcements.

Members will coordinate to deliver 221 demonstration projects this decade to accelerate clean energy technologies in the hardest to abate sectors, he said.

“These projects will drive public-private investment in technologies which need to be commercialised by 2030, including: at least 50 large-scale demonstration projects to decarbonise energy-intensive industries; five projects on five continents to demonstrate the integration of up to 80 per cent renewable energy into energy grids; and the identification of 100 'hydrogen valleys' worldwide,” he said.

The goal is to achieve tipping points in cost by 2030 to accelerate the delivery of technologies to decarbonise sectors responsible for more than 52 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Dr Singh said.

Noting that India is a co-lead of the Integrated Biorefineries Mission alongside the Netherlands, Dr Singh said the Mission was launched at New Delhi in April 2022.

“Today the Mission is launching its roadmap. The roadmap identifies gaps and challenges in current biorefining value chains,” he said.

“Based on innovation needs, Mission members have identified eight collaborative actions to accelerate the research, development and demonstration of sustainable, bio-based fuels, chemicals, and materials and advance enabling policy and regulatory environments.

“As a next step, the Mission is working with governments and stakeholders to launch its first flagship actions in 2023 to develop new products and improve processes,” he said.

In his address, Dr Singh said that a pivotal will move to bend the global emission goals becomes imperative for each one of the member countries.

“The CEM setup has been able to provide a unique opportunity for India to showcase its contribution to clean energy development both within the country and outside the country. As all of us know, India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and has witnessed rapid increase in energy consumption. Therefore, the stakes are equally as much for us,” he said.

“Therefore, India takes the responsibility of standing at the forefront of addressing the global challenge of climate change and has committed to an ambitious nationally determined contributions programme that is the NDCs of reducing emission intensity by 33 to 35 per cent in the year 2030, against the levels of 2005,” he said.