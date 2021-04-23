India to import 23 mobile oxygen-generation plants from Germany

Battling shortages of medical oxygen, India is now importing mobile oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany for deployment at the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.
The AFMS has decided to import 23 mobile oxygen generation plants that will reach India within a week.
“Twenty-three mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany that will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to the Covid-19 patients,” a defence ministry spokesperson said.
Each plant has a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour and it can cater to 20-25 patients round-the-clock.
The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable, he said.
In another important decision, the Ministry of Defence is giving extension to Short Service Commissioned Doctors in AFMS till December 31, 2021 to tide over the current surge in medical services.
“This will augment the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors,” the spokesperson said.
