India to insist on 'early and complete' withdrawal of Chinese PLA troops as commanders meet

As the senior military commanders of the two nations started the fifth round of talks on Sunday, India is likely to insist on “early and complete” withdrawal of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers from the new areas they occupied on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso (lake) since May 5.

The meeting between the senior military commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA is taking place even as New Delhi is worried over Beijing’s latest move to claim the entire area between “Finger 5” to “Finger 8” on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army will also ask the Chinese PLA to completely withdraw its troops from the face-off scenes at Gogra Post, Depsang Y junction and other face-off scenes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations – to restart and expeditiously conclude the “disengagement process”, which the two sides had agreed upon and started early last month, but remained stalled for the past couple of weeks.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 14 corps of the Indian Army, is holding another round of meetings with his counterpart Maj Gen Liu Lin of the Chinese PLA at Chushul-Moldo point on the LAC on Sunday.

They earlier had four meetings to resolve the stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations – on June 6, June 22, June 30 and July 14.

The fifth round of meeting between Lt Gen Singh and Maj Gen Liu is taking place three days after China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, for the first time officially asserted the communist country’s claim on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

“On the northern bank of Pangong Lake, China's traditional customary boundary line is in accordance with the LAC. There is no such (thing) as China expanded its territorial claim,” Sun said, while responding to a question during a webinar hosted by Institute of Chinese Studies in New Delhi. His statement caused concerns in New Delhi as it signalled that the Chinese PLA had dug in its heels on the “finger” areas on the bank of the lake.

The spurs of the mountain range on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso jut towards the lake like a palm with the protrusions looking like fingers. They are in fact demarcated on the maps as ‘Fingers’, with the “Finger 1” at the western end and the “Finger 8”. China claims that the LAC, after cutting through the Pangong Tso, goes through the “Finger 4”. India, on the other hand, claims that the line goes through the “Finger 8”.

The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA had a scuffle in “Finger 4” area on May 5. The PLA later built bunkers and observation posts and deployed additional troops in the area, thus denying access to the Indian Army to an eight-kilometre-long stretch up to its earlier patrolling limit – the “Finger 8”.

Though the PLA thinned out troops from the “Finger 4” after the disengagement process started early last month, it not only declined to restore the status quo ante by vacating the areas between “Finger 5” and “Finger 8”. It rather deployed additional troops, built bunkers and observation posts, new prefabricated huts to accommodate soldiers, dug new trenches and tents, apart from bringing in more boats for patrolling on the lake.

The PLA not only fortified its position in the entire eight-kilometre-stretch from “Finger 5” to “Finger 8”, but also occupied the ridgeline overlooking the “fingers” – thus effectively controlling an area of nearly 30 sq. kms.

Lt. Gen. Singh is also expected to ask Maj. Gen. Liu Lin to withdraw troops from the Depsang Y Junction, where the Chinese PLA had effectively took over a vast swathe of land – in an apparent bid to alter the status quo along the LAC in the area and to move its position and deploy its soldiers closer not only to the key Doulat Beg Oldie military base of India, but also to a new strategic road linking the base with Leh via Darbuk and Shyok villages.

The latest military stand-off took New Delhi’s relations with Beijing to a new low, particularly after the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Indian Army lost 20 of its soldiers in the clash. The Chinese PLA too suffered casualties, but it did not make public the number of its soldiers, who were injured or killed in the violent face-off.

New Delhi has been dismissing Beijing’s new claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley ever since the latest stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA started in eastern Ladakh. The process of “disengagement” in Galwan Valley started early this month. After the Chinese PLA pulled back its troops from the scene of the June 15 clash, the Indian Army too withdrew troops 1.5 kilometres away from the spot, in keeping with the disengagement understanding reached between the senior military officials of the two nations.

The “disengagement” process has also been completed in the scenes of the face-offs at Hot Springs. The Chinese PLA, however, has not yet completely withdrawn troops from the Gogra and Kongka La areas.