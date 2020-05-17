India to join EU, others to ask WHO to identify zoonotic source of COVID-19 virus

India will join at least 61 other nations later on Monday to call upon the World Health Organization (WHO) to identify the zoonotic source of the COVID-19 virus and the route of its introduction to the human population.

With the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly commencing on Monday, India will join 27 nations of the European Union (EU) and at least 34 other nations in moving a resolution, which will stop just short of seeking a probe into the origin of the COVID-19 virus at Wuhan in China, but will call upon the WHO to take scientific and collaborative “field missions” to find its zoonotic source and the route of transmission to the human population.

It will also request the WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to start “at the earliest appropriate moment” an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the actions of the agency itself and their timelines.

It has been speculated widely that the COVID-19 virus started spreading from bats to humans at a wet market at Wuhan in China.

The resolution, which will be discussed at the World Health Assembly, will request the WHO “to continue to work closely with the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and countries, as part of the One-Health Approach, to identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts”.

It will also call upon the WHO to conduct “scientific and collaborative field missions, which will enable targeted interventions and a research agenda to reduce the risk of similar events as well as to provide guidance on how to prevent SARS-COV2 infection in animals and humans and prevent the establishment of new zoonotic reservoirs, as well as to reduce further risks of emergence and transmission of zoonotic diseases”.

The “field missions” will require the WHO to send teams of experts to the “ground zero” of the pandemic in China.

The WHO’s response after the COVID-19 outbreak was first reported at Wuhan in China in December 2019 has since long been under the scanner. The United States launched a tirade not only against China but also against the WHO, with President Donald Trump, himself, accusing it of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread” of the Covid-19 virus from the communist country. The US also suspended funding to the WHO.

The virus so far infected 45.25 lakh people and killed over 3.07 lakh around the world.

India so far refrained from joining the US-led campaign against China or the WHO. It has been maintaining that the “question” on the role of the agency could be revisited once the world would have had contained the pandemic.

New Delhi, however, decided to co-sponsor with the European Union and other nations a resolution at the World Health Assembly, not directly asking for a probe into the origin of the outbreak in China but calling upon the WHO to evaluate its own responses to it and the timelines of its actions, albeit in consultation with the member nations.

India will take over the chair from Japan at the end of the assembly on Tuesday.

The draft resolution New Delhi is co-sponsoring with the EU and others calls upon the WHO Director General, himself, to “initiate, at the earliest appropriate moment, and in consultation with the Member States, a stepwise process of an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation, including using existing mechanisms, as appropriate, to review experience gained and lessons learned” from the international response – coordinated by the agency he leads – to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countries co-sponsoring and supporting the resolution want the proposed “evaluation” to include the effectiveness of the mechanisms at WHO’s disposal, the functioning of the global response to the pandemic and the status of implementation of the relevant recommendations of the previous review committees, the WHO’s contribution to the efforts made by the United Nations and “the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic”. The draft resolution requests Dr Ghebreyesus to make recommendations to improve global pandemic prevention, preparedness and response capacity, “including through strengthening, as appropriate, WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme”.

India on April 17 joined France, Germany and other members of the “Alliance for Multilateralism” to endorse the WHO as the “backbone” of the efforts to contain the pandemic. It also joined other members of the BRICS (a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on April 28 to support the WHO, notwithstanding the US allegations against it.

A source in New Delhi said that India would co-sponsor the resolution at the World Health Assembly on Monday because its text no way contradicted its position on the WHO. “India is not in favour of undermining the WHO; it rather wants the agency to be strengthened and one of the best ways to do that is to let it assess its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and find out from the lesson learnt how it can coordinate the global response to future crises in a better way,” said the source aware of New Delhi’s view on the issue.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla last Monday said that the WHO, like other intergovernmental institutions, was based on last century’s model and “driven more to balance competing individual interests, rather than advance the collective interests of all human kind”. He also stressed on an international conversation to enhance capabilities to respond to future threats to biosecurity. “The current crisis demonstrates that in spite of this common understanding and coordination, major gaps exist,” he said while addressing the students and teachers of a university during a video-conference. “Catastrophic biological events could possibly occur again. There is a need for an international conversation that will be focused on improving the capacities to respond to such future mega-disasters.”