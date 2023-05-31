India to launch electronics repair pilot project

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 18:38 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 18:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India is launching a pilot project aimed at stimulating its electronics repair outsourcing industry by relaxing some import-export rules and environmental laws, the country's IT ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters first reported about the plan on Tuesday, which follows a push by MAIT, an industry group for IT and electronics manufacturers. 

India News
electronics industry
Electronics

