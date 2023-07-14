India to open new Consulate in France's Marseille

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will open a Consulate in the southern French city of Marseille.

He made the announcement during a joint press statement with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Stressing that there have been deep people-to-people ties between India and France for a long time, Modi said India will open a new Consulate in Marseille.

Modi also welcomed France's decision of giving long-term visas to Indians who have studied in France.

"We invite French universities to open campuses in India," he said.

Modi also said that France is associating with the national museum being built in Delhi as a partner.

Referring to the Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris next year, Modi said Indian athletes are very excited about the games.

"I extend my best wishes to President Macron and his team for successfully hosting the games," he said.

