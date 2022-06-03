India to see largest increase in energy demand worldwide over the next 20 years: Report

India is to see the largest increase in energy demand worldwide over the next 20 years, according to a report by Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered and RBI-accredited financial services credit rating company.

India is the third-largest producer and the third-largest consumer of electricity in the world.

While the provision of electricity has increased significantly over the years, weak institutions and utility governance hamper the power sector’s financial performance with issues of accountability, operational efficiency, customer service, and transmission to state-level transmission institutions.

Also Read: Coal India to open big, new mine this year to fight power crisis

The sector takes a huge and grossly unacceptable hit due to extensive losses, leakages and pilferages, and the cost recovery from tariffs, according to a report titled -- “Power Sector in India: New Emerging Opportunities and Challenges”.

The report explores the opportunities and challenges ahead for India as it seeks to ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy for a growing population.

During FY20 and FY19, the growth of electricity generation was lower than in the previous financial years because of the impact of Covid-19, according to a press statement released here on Friday.

The report quotes the International Energy Agency (IEA) stating that during FY21, recovery in electricity demand from the Covid-19 pandemic was faster and stronger in India than in EU countries.

With the increasing population, electricity demand is rising at a fast clip and India has improved its power generation capacity over the years. India has added more than 500 billion units until FY22 from FY10. The power generation capacity rose from 808.498 billion units (BU) in 2009-10 to 1,381.827 BU in 2019-20.

The power sector in India has 395 GW (Giga Watt) installed generation capacity, 203 GW peak power requirement, 11 per cent installed capacity CAGR (2011-2020) and 67 per cent required hydropower capacity. The private sector with 48.50 per cent has the largest installed generation capacity followed by the Central sector (24.90 per cent) and the State sector (26.70 per cent). Fossil fuel has a higher installation, generating 2,35,929 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity, constituting nearly 60 per cent of the total installed generation capacity.

The report takes note of the current power crisis caused by the paucity of coal. It states that the continued heatwave has led to a rapid rise in the energy demand in states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh. The northern states are witnessing power cuts amid low coal stocks.

Over 150 thermal power plants have a coal shortage problem and the coal stock position of 173 power plants stood at the sub-optimal level of 21.93 million tonnes (MT), which is less than the regulatory requirement of 66.32 MT as of April 21, 2022. But the power demand rose rapidly from 106.6 BU in 2019 to 124.2 BU in 2021 and further to 132 BU in 2022.

The electricity demand far outstripped the supply despite Coal India recording coal production of 622 million tonnes in FY 22 vis-à-vis 607 million tonnes in FY 21. India’s current daily power deficit rose sharply from the average of 0.3 per cent to 1 per cent with the dreaded possibility of rising even further.