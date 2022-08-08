India to send another consignment of aid to Ukraine

India is set to send another consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine even as Russia is continuing its military offensive in the East European nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba spoke over the phone on Monday. “Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine,” Jaishankar tweeted after the phone-call with Kuleba. “Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions. Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon.”

India earlier sent around 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid – medicines and consumables, tents, surgical gloves, protective goggles, tarpaulin, blankets, solar lamps, dignity kits and sleeping mats – to Ukraine.

Approximately 20,000 Indian students returned from Ukraine to India after Russia started its military offensives against the East European nation. The Government of India has been in touch with educational authorities in Ukraine on the issue of continuation of their studies. “The Ukrainian Government reiterated its willingness to continue online courses. The ground situation in that country currently does not permit the return of Indian students. We continue to remain engaged on this matter,” Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Rajya Sabha in response to a question on July 28.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has devised a scheme under which Indian medical students who did not undergo physical clinical training due to the extraordinary situation, but were granted certificates of completion of degree by respective institutes in foreign countries, on or before June 30, will be permitted to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), Muraleedharan’s colleague Meenakshi Lekhi told Rajya Sabha. Upon qualifying the FMGE, such students will be required to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years in order to be eligible for registration in India, she added.

“Spoke with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar to thank him for India’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine. We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and focused on the safety and security of Indian students. I reiterated that Russia must end its war on Ukraine,” Kuleba tweeted after speaking to Jaishankar on Twitter.

India over the past few months drew flak from the US and the other western nations, not only for refusing to join them in condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, but also for continuing trade with the former Soviet Union nation, circumventing sanctions imposed on it. India also increased oil and coal imports from Russia.