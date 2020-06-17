India to send 75 army personnel for WWII victory parade

India to send tri-service contingent for 75th WWII victory parade in Moscow

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2020, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 21:18 ist

India will send a contingent of 75 personnel from its three armed forces to Moscow to participate in Russia's 75th World War II Victory Day parade on June 24, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, there will be a military parade in Moscow to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people," the ministry said in its press release.

It said the Russian Defence Minister has invited an Indian contingent to take part in the Victory Day Parade scheduled to be held on June 24, 2020, in Moscow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to send a 75-member tri-service contingent to participate in the parade, where contingents of other countries are also expected to participate, the release stated.

"The participation in the parade will be a mark of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War," it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

victory rally
Russia
India
Rajnath Singh

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 