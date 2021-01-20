India to start Covid-19 vaccine supply to neighbours, friends

India is set to start supplying the Covid-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries and friendly nations beginning with the shipping of the first lot of 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield to Bhutan and 1 lakh doses of the same vaccine in Maldives on Wednesday.

These two countries would be the first to receive the made-in-India vaccine. “India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead. #VaccineMaitri,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

The supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles would begin from January 20, whereas the Centre is awaiting the necessary regulatory clearances from the authorities in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Delivery of these shots mark the first step in India’s vaccine diplomacy in keeping with Modi’s commitment to prioritising Covid-19 vaccine availability for the neighbouring nations.

Sources said both Bhutan and Maldives would receive Serum Institute’s Covishield whereas the vaccine brand and the number of doses in the first consignment is unknown for Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Seychelles at the time of filing this report.

Since Maldives has a population of about 5,00,000, the donation from India will cover vaccination requirements of a significant percentage of the population.

Bhutan will be the first country to receive the Indian gift of Covishield vaccine after India provided test kits, N-95 mask, PPE suits and X-ray machines to the landlocked Himalayan kingdom.