India to stop butter, dairy product imports: Minister

India to stop butter, dairy product imports to boost domestic sector: Minister

He said there is no shortage of milk in the country and the government is regularly monitoring the situation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 12:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday made it clear that the country will not import dairy products like butter and the supplies will be improved with the help of huge untapped domestic sector.

"There is no truth in it (shortage of dairy products). No import will take place," Rupala, who is incharge of ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Also Read | Milk may become a hurdle in PM Modi's inflation fight

He said there is no shortage of milk in the country and the government is regularly monitoring the situation.

"The demand has increased. We have huge untapped area, we will try to tap that...We will manage it properly and there is no need to worry," he said and urged farmers and consumers not to worry about it.

On rise in retail prices of dairy products, the minister said there is no need to worry about the prices. Farmers are getting good rates.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

butter
dairy products
dairy farming
Parshottam Rupala
Imports
India News
Economy & Business
Indian economy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 