'India to take its own side in US-China conflict'

India will not take any side in the US-China trade war, but its course of actions will be guided by its national interests, new External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

“Frankly, in every clash, there is an opportunity. There are risks also. I don’t deny that. And, obviously, my job will be to manage the risks and maximize the opportunity,” Jaishankar said at an event held by Ananta Centre in New Delhi. He was responding to a question on India’s position on escalating tension between US and China, particularly the trade war between the two.

His comment came on a day after the International Monetary Fund stated that the escalating trade war between the US and China could bring down global Gross Domestic Product in 2020 by about $ 455 billion or 0.5%.

“Looking out for yourself is not incompatible with doing global good or supporting a global order. And, at the end of the day, let’s be frank, all of us do look out for ourselves. I need to see where we are where our interests are involved,” External Affairs Minister said during what was his first public engagement after taking over as External Affairs Minister.

He recalled his comment in response to former US Central Intelligence Agency director David Petraeus query on India’s position on US-China rivalry at an earlier event. “Sure, we have taken a side. I have taken my side,” Jaishankar reiterated his response to Petraeus, indicating that India would not take any side in the US-China conflict, but would be guided by its own national interests.

The US President Donald Trump’s administration on May 10 raised tariff from 10% to 25% on $ 250 billion worth of China’s exports to America. Trump Administration also threatened to raise tariff on the remaining $ 325 billion worth of China’s exports to the US in the coming months if the communist country does not agree on a trade deal.

Beijing retaliated by raising tariffs on $ 60 billion worth of US imports to China.

Some experts are of the view that the US-China trade war might slow down the economy in both the nations and make overseas investors to divert funds to India. They also believe that the tariff war between the US and China may also benefit some industries in India.

“Look, for a big country like India with strong tradition of independence, we have always navigated the world with that sense of getting optimal outcome out of difficult landscapes,” said Jaishankar, who was appointed the External Affairs Minister on May 31, a day after Modi and his new Council of Ministers took oath for the second term in office. He, however, added that with the world being much more interdependent, New Delhi could not stick to the course it had taken in 1960s or 1970s.

Jaishankar, who joined Indian Foreign Service in 1977, was India’s ambassador to both China and the US. He retired as Foreign Secretary in January 2018.

New Delhi is also upset over Trump Administration's decision on May 31 to end a special trade privilege granted to India in 1976 for exporting goods to the US duty-free. India's exports to the US under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) were worth $ 5.6 billion in 2017. New Delhi is also contemplating imposing the retaliatory tariff on US exports to India.

Modi is likely to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit, which will be held at Bishkek in Kyrgyz Republic on June 13 and 14. Prime Minister will also have a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the G-20 summit at Osaka in Japan later this month.

“Globalization is under stress, many of the assumptions of the globalization, global supply chains, mobility of talent, market access, all those are no longer assumptions we can make to the same degree, with same confidence,” Jaishankar, who succeeded senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, as External Affairs Minister said.