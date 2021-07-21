India to take part in G20 environment ministers' meet

India to take part in environment ministers' meet at G20 Summit

The 16th G20 Summit under Italian Presidency is slated to revolve around its primary theme of 'People, Planet' and Prosperity'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 22:09 ist
Bhupender Yadav will virtually take part in the two-day meeting. Credit: PTI Photo

India will participate in the environment ministers' meeting at the 16th G20 Summit on Thursday.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will virtually take part in the two-day meeting, along with Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey and senior officials, the environment ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"India to participate virtually in the #Environment Ministerial Meeting of the G20 countries on 22nd July 2021. #India shall be represented by a delegation led by Hon'ble Union Environment Minister, Shri @byadavbjp & Hon'ble MoS, Shri @AshwiniKChoubey & senior officers of @MoEFCC," it said.

The 16th G20 Summit under Italian Presidency is slated to revolve around its primary theme of "People, Planet' and Prosperity". 

Bhupender Yadav
G20 summit
Environment Ministry

