India to tread cautiously on cooperation with Russia over new Covid-19 vaccine

Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 23:04 ist
Moscow is willing to discuss with New Delhi about the prospects of a bilateral cooperation on the new Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.

New Delhi, however, is likely to tread cautiously, as it has taken note of the scepticism around the world over the Russian President’s announcement.

Sources told the DH that Moscow has already indicated to New Delhi its willingness to discuss terms of cooperation on the new coronavirus vaccine, including its production and distribution in India.

“Compliments to the Russian scientists who worked on the development of the first #COVID19 vaccine that was registered today! It is a big contribution to the global fight against the pandemic. A proud moment!” Russia’s ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, posted on Twitter.

India, however, is likely to take a call only after assessing the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Randeep Guleria, the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that New Delhi should exercise caution to first check the safety and efficacy of the vaccine developed by Russia before producing and distributing it in India.
 

He, however, said that India had the capacity for large-scale production of the vaccine.

India is also discussing with China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa a proposal to set up a BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre.

