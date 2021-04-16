India to witness normal monsoon; 98% of average rainfall

India Meteorological Department on Friday announced a “normal monsoon” for India this year in which the country is expected to receive 98% of the long-period average rainfall.

India’s long-period average rainfall, the average rainfall received between 1951 and 2000, is 88 cm,.

“The 2021 south west monsoon season will be a normal one with the expectation of 98% of the LPA. There is a 40% probability of normal rainfall (96-104%), which is the highest probability among all the categories,” M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a briefing.

All climate models currently show an ENSO neutral conditions after May, which means there would be no threat from the dreaded El Nino – an unusual rise of the sea surface temperature in the Pacific Ocean, which in turn plays havoc with the weather systems around the world.

El Ninos are generally associated with poor monsoon rainfall in India.

The last year (2020) saw La Nina conditions – a climate phenomenon opposite to El Nino and beneficial to Indian Monsoon – which is expected to continue till May end after which the ENSO (En Nino-Southern Oscillations) neutral conditions are likely to set in.

Historically, there have been 14 La Nina years since 1951, of which the monsoon rainfall was normal in 11 cases. Out of the three remaining years, two were El Nino years, which is typically associated with poor monsoon performance.

“So it’s good news for crop output this year,’ Rajeevan said.

However, Rajeevan and IMD director general M Mahapatra warned of below normal rainfall for east and north-east India. The rainfall on the other hand is expected to be good in western India.