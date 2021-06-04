India tops US in number of people getting first vaccine dose

India tops US in no. of people getting 1st vaccine dose

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 04 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 16:41 ist
It added that there has been a decrease in active Covid-19 cases by more than 21 lakh since the peak of active cases on May 10. Credit: AFP Photo

Covid-19 cases in India have declined by almost 68 per cent since the highest reported rise in coronavirus cases on May 7, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. 

It added that active Covid-19 cases have declined by more than 21 lakh since the peak of active cases on May 10. 

Meanwhile, Dr. V K Paul, a member of Health, Niti Aayog, told ANI that India has overtaken the US in terms of the number of people being administered the first dose of vaccine.

"As per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine," he said.

More to follow...

