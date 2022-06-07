India transformed into global superpower only in last 8 years: Harsh Vardhan

Modi turned India into global superpower: Harsh Vardhan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 16:21 ist
Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India from a third-world country into a global superpower in the last eight years, said former Union minister Harsh Vardhan while lauding the BJP-led Centre's major decisions in the last eight years.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, he said the prime minister has "instilled a new sense of confidence" among the Indians by his "exemplary captaincy".

Vardhan said Modi has always considered power as a medium of serving the public.

Read: Modi government brought number of LWE-affected districts down by 70%: Amit Shah

"He has made unprecedented efforts to deliver due rights to the poor, the farmers, our women and the underprivileged sections of society.

"It is only because of his people-centric policies that people have renewed their faith in democracy and have become participants in his vision of progress for the country," the former Union health minister said.

Extolling the major decisions taken by the Central government in the last eight years, Vardhan said, "For a country that was always counted as the third world, India has been transformed into a global superpower only in the last eight years."

"We have achieved the feat of becoming the fastest growing economy in the world and maintained a low inflation rate as compared to the previous 10 years of the UPA regime."

He claimed that India is well poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

"PM Modi's exemplary captainship has given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen and instilled a new sense of confidence in them. It is the faith of 135 crore Indians that is catapulting the nation forward in every field," Vardhan added.

Harsh Vardhan
Narendra Modi
India News

