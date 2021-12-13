India, UK explore cooperation in outer space domain

The two sides exchanged views over it under the framework of India-UK Space Consultations

India and the UK on Monday explored the possibility of cooperation in the outer space domain. The two sides exchanged views over it under the framework of India-UK Space Consultations.

"The two sides exchanged information on respective national space priorities, prospects for bilateral collaboration, and deliberations in international forums in the outer space domain," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Officials of the MEA, the Department of Space and the Indian Space Research Organisation were part of the Indian delegation.

The British side comprised representatives from the UK Space Agency, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. 

