India, UK sign MoU to recognise each other's higher education degrees

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding officially recognising each other’s higher education qualifications.

The MoU is a part of the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) agreed by Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi last year. It will clear the way for recognition of the A-levels and their equivalents, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees awarded by the UK universities in India. It will allow Indian students returning to the country after graduating from British universities to apply for postgraduate qualifications or embark on government careers that require university qualifications, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

The UK and India are already important destinations for each other’s students.

The agreement will make UK universities even more appealing to Indian applicants and is likely to provide an economic boost, as the benefit to the UK of welcoming non-EU students is estimated by industry to be around £109,000 per person, stated the British High Commission in New Delhi, adding that altogether 84,555 Indian students had gone to the UK in 2020-2021.

“India is also a popular destination for UK students to study abroad as part of the Turing Scheme international education programme”.

“(The) UK universities already have a fantastic reputation around the globe. Now, we are delighted to deliver on our promise to unblock barriers to trade between our two nations and make UK higher education even easier to access and more appealing to Indian students,” the British Government’s International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, was quoted saying in the press-release issued by the UK’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi.

“The UK universities are rightly the envy of the world and international education is one of our finest exports,” the Secretary of State for Education, James Cleverly, said.

It will also increase the potential for UK nationals to travel to India to study, allowing them more choice and broadening their academic and educational horizons, as well as opening the door for institutions to create courses that can be delivered in both countries.

The two sides also signed MoUs implementing ETP commitments to create a task force to provide opportunities for Indian nurses and nursing associates seeking to train and work in the NHS, and to renew a commitment for mutual recognition of the Seafarers’ Certificate of Competency.