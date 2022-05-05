India, UK vow more cooperation on Commonwealth issues

India, UK vow to deepen cooperation on issues relating to the Commonwealth

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 21:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India and the UK on Thursday exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth.

The deliberations took place as part of the India-UK Commonwealth Dialogue at the Director General (DG) level here, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN- Political) Division along with other officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the UK delegation was led by Jo Lomas, UK Commonwealth Envoy, and officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the British High Commission in Delhi.

Both sides exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth, the MEA said.

They also discussed arrangements and outcome documents to be adopted during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, in the week beginning June 20, 2022, it said.

India News
United Kingdom
Commonwealth

