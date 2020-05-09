India under lockdown in pictures: Day 46

While India extends its lockdown till May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
- Saturday 9 May 2020
- updated: 4:17 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
Stranded migrant workers intending to go to their hometowns, leave Gota Bridge area as Gujarat Police personnel (unseen) shove them away in Ahmedabad. (AFP Photo)
Labourers work at a salt panat Marakkanam in Viluppuram district, about 120 km from Chennai. (PTI Photo)
Bihar administration distributes food packets among needy people in Patna. (PTI Photo)
Delivery men of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rest under a tree beside their bicycles loaded with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders prior to a door to door delivery in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)
A boy dives into Kopai river to beat the heat on a hot summer dayin Birbhum district. (PTI photo)
Indian pregnant women arrive from Dubai by AirIndiaflight at Anna International Airport in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
A migrant worker gets a shave by a barber using a razor blade on a pavement in Ahmedabad. (Reuters photo)
Daily wage workers from Uttar Pradesh state ride bicycles to continue on their journey back home to Lucknow. (AFP Photo)