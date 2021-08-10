India urges its nationals to leave Afghanistan on Mazar-e-Sharif-New Delhi flight today

India on Tuesday urged its nationals in Afghanistan to leave on "special flight" from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi later today.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," Consulate General of India in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, said in a tweet.

(1/2) A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening. — India in Mazar (@IndianConsMazar) August 10, 2021

The Taliban has taken control of six Afghan provincial capitals. This has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other centres.

The insurgents now have their eyes on Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, whose fall would signal the total collapse of government control in a region that has traditionally been anti-Taliban.

More to follow...