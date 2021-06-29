India, US alliance most consequential of the 21st century, says Congressman

The relationship between India and the United States is the most consequential one of the 21st century, an influential American lawmaker said on Monday.

"I believe the US-India alliance is the most consequential of the 21st century, which is why I’m proud to serve as Vice-Chair of the US-India Caucus in the House,” Congressman Mike Waltz said in a tweet.

Congressman Waltz is the Vice-Chair of the Congressional caucus on India and Indian Americans. This is one of the largest country-specific caucuses in the House of Representatives.

The Republican Congressman favoured a retweet from former US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien of a Financial Times news report according to which India has moved some 50,000 troops on the China border.