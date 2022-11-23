India-US defence ministers’ meet in Cambodia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met his US counterpart Lloyd J Austin in Siem Reap for a bilateral talk where the two ministers, in an oblique reference to Chinese power projection, expressed their commitment “towards an inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded trade.”

Significantly, the meeting took place within hours of Austin having a one-to-one discussion with Gen Wei Fenghe, China’s Minister of National Defence, who was assured by the US Secretary of Defence of President Joe Biden’s full support on “One China” policy and all other efforts to lower tension between the two nations.

Also Read: Biden administration set to push again for confirmation of US envoy to India

The ministers are in the Cambodian city to attend a meeting of defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asia Nations and other major countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singh and Austin further discussed initiatives that could be taken to strengthen maritime cooperation between New Delhi and Washington including in maritime domain awareness, the defence ministry said in a statement. Both leaders also shared their perspectives on the regional security situation.

The meeting between the two leaders, which according to the defence ministry had happened with “great warmth” saw Singh highlighting India’s growing expertise in aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and ship-building, repairs and refits, where US companies could collaborate.

Singh suggested specific areas where US defence companies could look for technology cooperation and manufacturing opportunities with Indian partners in India. In return, Secretary Austin assured US cooperation.

Also Read: 2022 huge year in US-India ties, 2023 going to be even bigger: White House

Earlier the defence minister and his Cambodian counterpart co-chaired the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers’ meeting where Singh once again reiterated India’s preference to have a rule-based order in the high seas.

Singh conveyed India’s continued advocacy for a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific while also suggesting the need for India and ASEAN to work together for maritime security in the region. The first India-ASEAN maritime exercise has been planned to be conducted in May next year.

He also proposed two new defence initiatives with the 11 nation South Asian block. The first one is to conduct tailor-made courses for women peacekeepers of ASEAN member states at the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India and conduct a ‘Table Top Exercise’ for women officers from ASEAN on UN peacekeeping challenges.

The second plan is to have an India-ASEAN Initiative on marine plastic pollution involving the youth wings like the National Cadet Corps.