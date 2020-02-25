India, US held talks in five major categories: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

India and the US held talks in five major categories - security, defence, energy, technology and people to people contact, with President Donald Trump assuring India's highest consideration for collaboration in defence sector, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Shringla told reporters that the two countries have also decided to set up working groups on curbing narcotics trafficking and reinvigorating homeland security, he told reporters.

"President Trump has assured highest consideration to India for procurement, technology and joint collaboration in defence sector," he said.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks for five hours to arrive at a slew of agreements, Shringla said.