India, US in touch on coronavirus; S Jaishankar and Mike Pomeo discuss pandemic over phone

Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Mar 16 2020, 20:21pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 20:21pm ist
India and the United States are in touch to coordinate the response to coronavirus pandemic.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the pandemic over the phone. They discussed “ways in which India and the US could cooperate to address the global challenge,” Morgan Ortagus, the spokesperson of the American State Department, said.

Pompeo, himself, stated that he had a productive conversation with Jaishankar.

“Productive conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on ways the US and India can collaborate to fight the global #coronavirus outbreak,” tweeted Pompeo.

