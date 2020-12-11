India, Uzbekistan standing firmly against terrorism: PM

India, Uzbekistan standing firmly against terrorism: PM Modi

He said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace in Afghanistan

  Dec 11 2020
India and Uzbekistan are standing together firmly against terrorism and have similar concerns over separatism, extremism and fundamentalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In his opening remarks, Modi also said that India wants to further deepen its development partnership with Uzbekistan, and cited growing cooperation between the two sides in diverse sectors including defence and agriculture.

Talking about the convergence of views between the two countries on regional issues, he said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace in Afghanistan.

Modi also said that it was important to preserve the gains of the past two decades in Afghanistan.

"We have similar concerns over extremism, fundamentalism and separatism...We both are standing firmly together against terrorism," Modi said. 

