India wants G20 to adopt standardized Covid-19 tests for international travellers

India on Thursday suggested that the G20 nations should adopt common standardized Covid-19 testing and quarantine procedures to facilitate international travels during the pandemic period.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a video conference of the G20 Foreign Ministers, who “acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in light of the protective measures given by health organizations and national regulation during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Jaishankar also proposed development of a voluntary ‘G20 Principles on Coordinated Cross-Border Movement of People’ with standardised Covid-19 testing procedures and universal acceptance of test results, standardised quarantine procedures and standardised ‘movement and transit’ protocols, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud chaired the meeting of his counterparts from all the G20 nations. The discussions centred on strengthening international cooperation across borders in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. The ministers also exchanged national experiences and lessons learned from the cross-border management measures taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemics.

The External Affairs Minister called on the governments around the world to protect the interests of the foreign students and to facilitate the movement of stranded seafarers back to their home country.