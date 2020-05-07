India wants peace-process to ensure rights of Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan

India on Thursday conveyed to the United States that it wanted the ongoing peace initiative in Afghanistan to ensure the protection of rights of all sections of Afghans, including the Hindus and Sikhs.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

Khalilzad was accompanied by Lisa Curtis, Senior Director in the US National Security Council, and the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster. He also had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Jaishankar and Doval conveyed to Khalilzad India's “continued support for strengthening peace, security, unity, democratic and inclusive polity and protection of rights of all sections of the Afghan society, including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs”, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Khalilzad provided Jaishankar and Doval an update on the US peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. “The US side recognized India's constructive contribution in economic development, reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. They laid importance to India's crucial and continuing role in sustainable peace, security and stability in Afghanistan,” the MEA stated.

External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor conveyed India’s “deep concern” at the upsurge in violence and its support to call for an immediate ceasefire and need to assist the people of Afghanistan in dealing with coronavirus pandemic. India remains engaged in extending humanitarian food and medical supplies to Afghanistan to deal with the situation created by a coronavirus, according to the MEA.

Jaishankar and Doval also tacitly warned Khalilzad about the role of Pakistan and emphasized that putting an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries was necessary for enduring and sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.