India was saddened to witness insult of tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2021, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 11:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the nation was saddened to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. 

"The country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolor on the 26th of January in Delhi," said Modi during his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

In a veiled reference to the farmers' tractor rally and the chaos that ensued in the national capital, PM Modi said this after talking about the Padma awards conferred upon 'únsung heroes' and the team India's Australia series win.

Talking about the Australia series win, Modi said, "This month, there has been very good news from the cricket pitch too. Our cricket team, after initial setbacks made a grand comeback, winning the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our players is inspirational."

