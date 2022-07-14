Monsoon Live Updates: Mumbai top cop meets civic commissioner in view of heavy rains
Monsoon Live Updates: Mumbai top cop meets civic commissioner in view of heavy rains
updated: Jul 14 2022, 08:18 ist
Heavy rain triggered waterlogging and flood-like situations in several parts of the country. IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai till July 14.
13 workers stranded in swollen river in Maharashtra
Amid heavy showers, 13 workers were stranded in the swollen Vaitarna river at Bahadoli in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday and efforts were on to rescue them, an official said. The workers, engaged in construction of the Mumbai-Vadodra Expressway, had entered the river in a barge as part of their work, but got stuck due to the rising water level, said chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekananda Kadam.
Mumbai top cop meets civic commissioner in view of heavy rains
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis.
Residents suffer losses worth lakhs due to waterlogging in Gujarat
Gujarat is witnessing heavy rain since the onset of the monsoon season and the rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, including Ahmedabad - the city that has not seen such a rainfall in last 20 years. It rained more than 500 mm in a single day here.
