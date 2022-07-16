Monsoon Updates Live: Heavy rains trigger landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh
Monsoon Updates Live: Heavy rains trigger landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh
updated: Jul 16 2022, 09:01 ist
Heavy rain triggered floods and waterlogging situations in several parts of the country. Track DH for live weather-related updates.
08:50
IMD issues Orange alert for Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Narmadapuram division of Madhya Pradesh.
This area has already received heavy rain, where railway tracks were inundated, affecting the movement of trains.
The department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging between 64.5 to 204 mm, is likely to lash isolated places of the Narmadapuram division, which comprises Narmadapuram, Harda and Betul districts.
08:48
Heavy rains trigger landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh | Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall and landslides in parts of Kullu and nearby areas (15.07) pic.twitter.com/3hrjW6o6Os
'Large deficient' rainfall for UP so far, IMD warns of extreme rains from July 19
With barely 77.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 15, Uttar Pradesh has registered a "large deficient" rainfall as of Friday but the IMD has warned that it is likely to receive extreme rainfall from July 19.
IMD issues Orange alert for Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Narmadapuram division of Madhya Pradesh.
This area has already received heavy rain, where railway tracks were inundated, affecting the movement of trains.
The department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging between 64.5 to 204 mm, is likely to lash isolated places of the Narmadapuram division, which comprises Narmadapuram, Harda and Betul districts.
Heavy rains trigger landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh
'Large deficient' rainfall for UP so far, IMD warns of extreme rains from July 19
With barely 77.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 15, Uttar Pradesh has registered a "large deficient" rainfall as of Friday but the IMD has warned that it is likely to receive extreme rainfall from July 19.