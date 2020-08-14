India welcomes normalisation of UAE-Israel ties

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 22:43 ist
S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI/file

India on Friday welcomed normalisation of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who briefed him on the announcement made on Thursday about the full normalization of relations between UAE and Israel.

“Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday (Thursday),” Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

“India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood,” Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said. “We welcome the full normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel. Both nations are key strategic partners of India.”

New Delhi also reiterated its traditional support for the cause of Palestine. “We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution,” said Srivastava.

