India widens Covid-19 vaccine basket for children as Covaxin, Corbevax, ZyCoV-D get DCGI green signal

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.
The DCGI has also granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's ZycovD for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen. Meanwhile, restricted emergency use authorisation has also been granted to Corbevax for those aged 5-12.
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 26, 2022
India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.
The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
Precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years were allowed at private vaccination centres from April 10.
