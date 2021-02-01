India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: Modi to Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy here on January 29 and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

In his conversation with Netanyahu over phone, Modi assured him that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, a PMO statement said.

Later in tweets, Modi said, "Spoke to my friend PM @netanyahu and assured him that the attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.

"Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our healthcare cooperation in the context of Covid-19."

A low-intensity blast had occurred outside the embassy on January 29. No one was injured.

Both leaders, the PMO said, expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast probe.

Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are "safe and sound".