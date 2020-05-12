'India will grow with world', Jaishankar tweets to clarify PM's emphasis on self-reliance

“India will grow, but grow with (the) world,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday, in order to make sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on making India self-reliant is not construed by the international community as a lurch towards protectionism.

Jaishankar posted on Twitter soon after the Prime Minister addressed the nation on Tuesday and stressed on rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic with focus on making the country self-reliant. Modi also called upon people of the country to be “vocal” about “local” products in order to make them “global brands”.

"Be Vocal about Local: PM @narendramodi’s mantra for economic recovery. Vision of a self-reliant India that will convert the #Corona challenge into opportunity,” the External Affairs Minister tweeted, adding: “India will grow, but grow with the world. (India) will contribute fully to global resilience.”

India has been arguing against protectionist tendencies particularly the ones shown by the United States ever since Donald Trump took over as President in 2017. It has also been arguing for strengthening multilateralism, even while stressing on reforms in multilateral institutions.

Though the COVID-19 crisis triggered apprehensions of a surge in protectionist tendencies around the world, India has been arguing against such moves in its engagements with the international community.

Jaishankar’s tweet on Tuesday appeared to be a move to reassure the world that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on self-reliance did not mean that India would make a move towards protectionism.

Modi, himself, too said in his address to the nation that the definition of self-reliance had undergone a change in the globalised world. He clarified that when India talked about self-reliance, it was different from being self-centered. He said that India’s culture considered the world as one family, and progress in India was part of, and also contributed to, the progress in the whole world.