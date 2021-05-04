India will need 11K MT oxygen by May 5: Centre tells HC

The union government has told Gujarat High Court on Monday that as per its projection by May 5, India would require a little over 11,000 metric ton (MT) of medical oxygen a day against 8,462 MT recorded on April 28, with states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat alone consuming nearly 6,000 MT. The figure is based on the central government's projection on the basis of rising coronavirus cases.

This was revealed in an affidavit the central government filed in Gujarat High Court in response to a suo moto PIL which is slated for hearing on Tuesday. The affidavit stated that by May 5, the country will have over 37.77 lakh active cases and the requirement of oxygen supported beds would be over 6.42 lakh while more than 1.13 lakh ICU beds will be needed.

Read | India’s Covid-19 surge leaves another seven million people jobless

The Centre has predicted that with 46 days of doubling rate, Maharashtra will have over 7.78 lakh active cases, followed by Karnataka with over 4.05 lakh cases (30 days of doubling rate), Uttar Pradesh, 4 lakh cases, (21 days doubling), Kerala, 3.21 lakh, (34 days doubling rate), Rajasthan, 2.15.lakh cases (22 days), and Gujarat will have 1.72 lakh cases (24 days).

According to the affidavit, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat will respectively need 2284, 1191, 1174, 945, 632, 505 metric tons of medical oxygen by May 5. However, the data with regard to Gujarat is contrary to what Gujarat Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi told the court in an affidavit also filed on Monday.

She has stated, "ln view of the allocation of 975 MT of medical oxygen being now made by the Centre, as against a demand of 1190 MT across the state of Gujarat..."

The government has added that it is trying to find alternatives and is also "continuously requesting the central Government to allocate an additional 200 MT" of medical oxygen. An official said that there seems to be a typographical error on Gujarat's oxygen demand projection (505 MT by May 5).

The central government's affidavit states Covid-19 hospitals across the states have been categorised in three broad classes. Class 1 comprises of 80 per cent of cases that are mild and do not require oxygen, class 2 comprises of 17 per cent of cases which are moderate and could be managed on non-ICU beds and 50 per cent of them may require oxygen that is 10 litre per minute. Class-III comprises 3 per cent of cases which are severe ICU cases and require approximately 24 litre oxygen per minute.

Read | Covid-19 Wrap-up: 24 patients dead after hospitals in Karnataka district run out of oxygen

The affidavit says that based on these norms, "the oxygen requirements of different states on the basis of active cases is being calculated which in the estimates of the central government at present is around 8462 MT. However, since the actual percentage of ICU and non-ICU beds can vary in states, and also is variation in the per minute oxygen consumption, it is endeavoured that the demand from the states is considered as the actual requirement and allocation planned accordingly."

While, the rest of the response of the central government has been taken from its submission before the Supreme Court which it has said that " the central government, with active and constant supervision and direct involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is augmenting the oxygen supply on a war footing evolving and implementing innovative measures. Resultantly, more and more medical oxygen is generated and is being made available every day, keeping in mind not just 1 existing requirement but potential future requirements."

The affidavit ends with a note stating, "It is respectfully submitted that this process is going on at a national level and is being undertaken at an international level. Any deviation by any judicial order based upon fact, situation and considerations existing in one state will completely frustrate the whole exercise and shall have a cascading effect."