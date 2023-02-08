'India will never abandon people of Afghanistan'

India will never abandon people of Afghanistan in their time of need: PM's National Security Adviser

India, like the US and most of the other nations, has not yet recognized the government set up by the Taliban in September 2021

Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS,
  updated: Feb 08 2023, 23:31 ist
Doval, however, on Wednesday reiterated New Delhi’s position that an inclusive and representative dispensation is in the larger interest of the society in Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo

India has a historical and special relationship with Afghanistan, which is passing through a difficult phase, sources quoted Doval stating while participating in the 5th multilateral Meeting of secretaries of security councils and National Security Advisers on Afghanistan in Moscow. He noted that well being and humanitarian needs of people of Afghanistan was India’s foremost priority and it would continue to guide India’s approach to Afghanistan.

The Taliban returned to power in Kabul on August 15 last year after occupying much of the country through a military blitzkrieg, taking advantage of withdrawal of the United States from the war-torn country after two decades.

India, like the US and most of the other nations, has not yet recognized the government set up by the Taliban in September 2021. It, however, has been reaching out to the Sunni Islamist militia and has of late even deployed "a technical team" in its embassy in the capital of Afghanistan, less than a year after evacuating all its diplomats and consular officials from the country.

New Delhi’s outreach to the Taliban is apparently aimed at stopping Pakistan to turn the Sunni Islamist group’s return to power in Afghanistan into a strategic advantage against India.

Doval, however, on Wednesday reiterated New Delhi’s position that an inclusive and representative dispensation is in the larger interest of the society in Afghanistan.

He, according to the sources, pointed out that terrorism had become a major threat in the region. Dealing with Daesh and terror outfits like LeT and JeM required intensified intelligence and security cooperation between respective States and its agencies, he added. India reaffirmed the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 (2021) that called for terror outfits including those designated by UNSCR 1267 to be denied sanctuary in the region.

No country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and radicalisation. Natural resources of Afghanistan should be utilised first for the welfare of people of Afghanistan, the National Security Adviser stressed.

