India will rise to security challenge posed by China: S Jaishankar

India will rise to the “national security challenge” posed by China’s aggressive moves along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, even as he declined to predict when the seven-month-long military stand-off between the two nations would be resolved.

He said the goodwill that was “carefully generated” for China in India could “dissipate”, as the neighbouring country deployed a large number of soldiers along the LAC, violating the bilateral agreements inked by the two nations since 1993.

The minister’s remarks came a day after New Delhi asked Beijing to match its words with actions to restart the stalled process of withdrawing troops from the face-off points on the LAC—the de facto boundary between the two nations in the western sector.

The war of words between New Delhi and Beijing over the military stand-off along the disputed boundary of the two nations again intensified as the talks between the diplomats and the senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) apparently hit an impasse once again, after some signs of progress in September and October.

“I do not believe that the events of this year have helped at all. In fact, I think the real danger is that the goodwill, which was so carefully developed will dissipate,” Jaishankar said while participating at an interactive session in the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

“But, I also would say that, yes, we are being tested. I have every confidence that we will rise to the occasion; we will meet that national security challenge. But beyond that, at this time, I would really frankly keep my own counsel,” he said.

He declined to predict if the stand-off between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA could be resolved anytime soon or could go long.

“I would not go into prediction zone at all whether it is going to be easy or not, and what will be the timelines and so on,” he said, in response to a question.