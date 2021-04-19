India woes rise with record 2.73 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

1,619 deaths, 2.73L new Covid cases: India's woes rise

This is the fifth consecutive day with over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 09:37 ist
A health worker inspects Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,50,61,919, while active cases have surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This is the fifth straight day that India recorded more than 2 lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases stand at 19,29,329, comprising 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.20 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)

COVID-19
India
Coronavirus

