India woes rise with record 2.73 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

A record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,50,61,919, while active cases have surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This is the fifth straight day that India recorded more than 2 lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am showed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases stand at 19,29,329, comprising 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.20 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)