India working to make defence sector Atmanirbhar: PM Modi

He further said that no force in the world can prevent our soldiers from protecting our borders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar.

"We've decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory. This one decision of the defence sector propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine," said PM Narendra Modi.

While celebrating Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer, PM Modi paid lauded the excellence of soldiers. "Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas - your valour has always triumphed in every challenge," said PM. 

"You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces," stated PM Modi. 

He further said that no force in the world can prevent our soldiers from protecting our borders. "Every Indian is proud of our soldiers," he added. 

