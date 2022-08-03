India to roll out 'indigenous 5G': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India would be first to roll out indigenous 5G: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is going with the 5G network in the 5G generation that is designed and built in India: Chandrasekhar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2022, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 08:36 ist
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar recently stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the confidence in Digital India and it is for this reason that the nation is now among leading countries and one of the first to deliver indigenous 5G, according to an ANI report.

In a proud moment for India, he added, India would be the first country to deliver indigenous 5G. India is going with the 5G network in the 5G generation that is designed and built in India, he said. 

 

Rajeev Chandrashekhar
5G
India News

